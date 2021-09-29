Dr. Alan Selkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Selkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Selkin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Dr. Selkin works at
Locations
Center for Gastrointestinal Medicine of Fairfield & Westchester PC500 W Putnam Ave Ste 100, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-2900
The Center for Gastrointestinal Medicine of Fairfield and Westchester15 Valley Dr Fl 3, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 863-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Both my wife and I have been patients of Dr Selkin for 10 years. He is a kind, down-to-Earth, and extremely competent. The medical community needs more doctors like him.
About Dr. Alan Selkin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selkin has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Selkin speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Selkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.