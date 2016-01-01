Dr. Alan Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Segal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Segal, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Segal works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alan Segal, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487741575
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurology, Sleep Medicine and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Segal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segal works at
Dr. Segal speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
