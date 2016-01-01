Overview

Dr. Alan Segal, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Segal works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.