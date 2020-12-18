Dr. Alan Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Schwartz, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
-
1
Sussman & Staller MD PA8395 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste D, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 741-3335
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great cardiologist! You will have to look no further. Full diagnosis evaluation and care. Polite Staff.
About Dr. Alan Schwartz, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376659813
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine Jackson Memorial Medical Center/Va Hospital Division Of Cardiology
- U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
