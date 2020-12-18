Overview

Dr. Alan Schwartz, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at Sunrise Cardiology Associates in Sunrise, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.