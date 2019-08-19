Dr. Alan Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Schultz, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Schultz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 516 Hamburg Tpke Ste 12, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 772-7579
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schultz?
I have gone to Dr. Schultz for a number of years for a variety of pain issues in my Knees and Hands. I find him very good and understanding. His treatments have been very successful with me. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Alan Schultz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972510428
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj University Hospital
- St Michael Med Ctr
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- St Michaels College, Vt
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schultz has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schultz speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.