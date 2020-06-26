Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Schneider, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Lauderdale Urology Associates5301 N Dixie Hwy Ste 201, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 772-1220
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a New patient, Dr was very approachable, kind and had a great sense of humor. The staff were friendly and put me at ease. I would highly recommend!
About Dr. Alan Schneider, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.