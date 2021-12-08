Dr. Alan Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Schneider, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.
Dr. Schneider works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alan L. Schneider MD1151 Dove St Ste 113, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (818) 472-1132Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday2:00pm - 6:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Alan L Schneider MD Prfsnl Corp13547 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Directions (818) 472-1132
-
3
Corona del Mar2345 E Coast Hwy Ste D, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625 Directions (818) 472-1132
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?
I had been treated by the same psychiatrist for 6 years for Bipolar disorder. I was never stabilized. Dr. Schneider spent over an hour in consult and then many further treatments reordering my medications . I'm now stable in mood for the first time
About Dr. Alan Schneider, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1639110869
Education & Certifications
- VA Hosp
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine, Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.