Dr. Alan Schneider, MD

Adult Psychiatry
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Schneider, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.

Dr. Schneider works at Dr. Dianna Troutt, LMFT in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Sherman Oaks, CA and Corona Del Mar, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alan L. Schneider MD
    1151 Dove St Ste 113, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 472-1132
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Alan L Schneider MD Prfsnl Corp
    13547 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 472-1132
    Corona del Mar
    2345 E Coast Hwy Ste D, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 472-1132

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 08, 2021
    I had been treated by the same psychiatrist for 6 years for Bipolar disorder. I was never stabilized. Dr. Schneider spent over an hour in consult and then many further treatments reordering my medications . I'm now stable in mood for the first time
    JM — Dec 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Alan Schneider, MD
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schneider to family and friends

    Dr. Schneider's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schneider

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Alan Schneider, MD

    Specialties
    • Adult Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639110869
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • VA Hosp
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

