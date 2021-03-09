Dr. Alan Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Schneider, MD
Dr. Alan Schneider, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Schneider works at
Maryland Heart PC6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 897-5301
Johns Hopkins Community Phys8630 Fenton St Ste 1105, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 681-9095
- 3 9910 Franklin Square Dr Ste 2110, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (301) 681-9095
Sibley Memorial Hospital5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 537-4000
- Suburban Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Schneider is very knowledgeable and explains what I ask him . He staff is very polite and professional at all times.
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1073692885
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.