Dr. Alan Schliftman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Schliftman, MD is a dermatologist in White Plains, NY. Dr. Schliftman completed a residency at Albert Einstein Coll Med. He currently practices at Westmed Medical Group Drmtlgy. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Schliftman is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Westmed Medical Group Drmtlgy210 Westchester Ave Ste 203, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 761-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Alan Schliftman, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164598108
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Nassau University Medical Center
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schliftman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schliftman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schliftman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schliftman has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schliftman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schliftman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schliftman.
