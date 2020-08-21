Dr. Alan Schlaerth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlaerth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Schlaerth, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Schlaerth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Methodist Hospital of Southern California300 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 898-8198
Cedars Sinai Medical Center630 S Raymond Ave Unit 201, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 396-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. SCHLAERTH IS AN AMAZING PHYSICIAN. HIS SKILLS AND BEDSIDE MANNER ARE TOP NOTCH. HIS STAFF IS THE MOST THROUGH AND KIND AND THEY ARE ON TIME FOR THEIR APPTS
About Dr. Alan Schlaerth, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1043239049
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Schlaerth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlaerth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlaerth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlaerth has seen patients for Colposcopy, Gynecologic Cancer and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlaerth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlaerth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlaerth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlaerth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlaerth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.