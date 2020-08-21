Overview

Dr. Alan Schlaerth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Schlaerth works at MHSCERXP in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Gynecologic Cancer and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.