Dr. Alan Schimmel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Locations
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Monument Office1201 Monument Rd Ste 201B, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Directions (904) 552-8683
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Fleming Island1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 552-8692Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 773-4132Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute5851 Timuquana Rd Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 604-7426
Jacksonville Beach905 Beach Blvd Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Directions (904) 552-8689Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mandarin Office9759 San Jose Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 604-7249Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Northside Office3890 Dunn Ave Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 604-7245Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Palatka205 Zeagler Dr Ste 202, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 260-5455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Southside Office7011 A C Skinner Pkwy Ste 160, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 552-8694Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute109 Whitehall Dr Ste 17, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 604-7250
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Seemed to be very busy. He did evaluate my data entries, but seemed to be in a rush. My Systolic pressure is above 120, however my diastolic runs below 80 and pulse rate within 60. He first said my meds where adequate then anted to increase Metoprolol, but this med reduces more my heart rate and pulse, I don't want my heart to lower its rate with more meds. My mission is to reduce my meds with diet exercise and alternative to lower systolic not lower diastolic and puldse. He didn't explain seemed to be in a hurry to get to next patient.
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Stony Brook
- University Hospital Stony Brook
- Veteran Affairs Medical Center
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
