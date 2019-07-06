Overview

Dr. Alan Schefer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.



Dr. Schefer works at Mount Kisco Medical Group in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.