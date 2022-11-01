Dr. Alan Schechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Schechter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Schechter, MD is a Dermatologist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Alan L. Schechter MD Phd26 Plaza 9, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 303-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a first-time patient. I was able to get an appointment in a surprisingly short time. The wait in the office was very brief. The staff were very helpful in getting the new-patient paperwork taken care of. Dr Schechter took the time to explain my issue, what would be done to treat it, and the possible follow-up. What more can you ask?
About Dr. Alan Schechter, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schechter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schechter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schechter has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schechter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schechter speaks French.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Schechter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schechter.
