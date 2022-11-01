See All Dermatologists in Manalapan, NJ
Dr. Alan Schechter, MD

Dermatology
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Schechter, MD is a Dermatologist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Schechter works at Dr. Lisa Silbret in Manalapan, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alan L. Schechter MD Phd
    26 Plaza 9, Manalapan, NJ 07726 (732) 303-1500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 01, 2022
    I was a first-time patient. I was able to get an appointment in a surprisingly short time. The wait in the office was very brief. The staff were very helpful in getting the new-patient paperwork taken care of. Dr Schechter took the time to explain my issue, what would be done to treat it, and the possible follow-up. What more can you ask?
    — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Schechter, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1710097829
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
