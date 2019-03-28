Dr. Schaffert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Schaffert, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Schaffert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Schaffert works at
Locations
Salah S Bibi MD1325 Melrose Ave Ste C, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 341-0894
- 2 1524 McHenry Ave Ste 330, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 341-0894
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
When I first saw Dr. Schaffert long ago, he found lots of clinical evidence of me having MS. But I didn’t believe him because I had never felt any physical symptoms of that dreaded disease. I was able to live in blissful ignorance until a few years ago when this wholly unpredictable affliction of the central nervous system made itself know in a rather dramatic fashion whilst on holiday. I was glad to rediscover Dr. Schaffert & his staff who, working together, make me feel very well cared for.
About Dr. Alan Schaffert, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaffert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaffert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaffert works at
Dr. Schaffert has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaffert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaffert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaffert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.