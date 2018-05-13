Dr. Alan Schaeffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaeffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Schaeffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Schaeffer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Schaeffer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Desoto Eye Surgery Center LLC726 Goodman Rd E Ste B, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-1959
-
2
Butler Neurology PC1264 Wesley Dr Ste 209, Memphis, TN 38116 Directions (901) 347-3991
-
3
DeSoto Eye Care7164 Hacks Cross Rd Ste 126, Olive Branch, MS 38654 Directions (662) 895-3937
-
4
St. Francis Hospital5959 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (662) 349-1959
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schaeffer?
in a patient of Dr. Schaeffer for the last 5 years he is a awesome Doctor.
About Dr. Alan Schaeffer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1912937574
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaeffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaeffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaeffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaeffer works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaeffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaeffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaeffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaeffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.