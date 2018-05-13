Overview

Dr. Alan Schaeffer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Schaeffer works at Desoto Eye Surgery Center LLC in Southaven, MS with other offices in Memphis, TN and Olive Branch, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.