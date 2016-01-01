Dr. Alan Sandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Sandler, MD
Dr. Alan Sandler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They graduated from Temple University Medical School.
Dr. Sandler works at
Susan J. Leviton, MA, LMFT16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 1110, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 793-2210
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1104983279
- Los Angeles County University Of California Med Center
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Temple University Medical School
- Temple
- Child Psychiatry, Pediatrics and Psychiatry
Dr. Sandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.
