Dr. Alan Salz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Salz, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Salz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Salz works at
Locations
The Eye Specialists, 745 US Highway 202/206 Ste 301, Bridgewater, NJ 08807
Hospital Affiliations
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Amerihealth
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
CHAMPVA
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
CoreSource
EmblemHealth
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Humana
Locals (any local)
MagnaCare
Meritain Health
MultiPlan
Oxford Health Plans
Principal Life
QualCare
UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had LASIK done by Dr. Salz - amazing experience. The wait was reasonable compared with the other places I went for an evaluation. Dr. Salz went over all my options in detail, and I felt very comfortable that I was making the right decision. The results speak for themselves, my vision is better than its ever been. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Alan Salz, MD
Ophthalmology
42 years of experience
English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
Wills Eye Hospital
Pennsylvania Hospital
Boston University School Of Medicine
BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Ophthalmology
Dr. Salz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salz has seen patients for Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salz speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Salz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salz.
