Overview

Dr. Alan Salz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Salz works at THE EYE SPECIALISTS in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.