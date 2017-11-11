See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Newark, NJ
Dr. Alan Saber, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Saber, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.

Dr. Saber works at NBIMC Bariatric Metobolic Surgery in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NBIMC Bariatric Metobolic Surgery
    201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Alan Saber, MD

  • Bariatric Surgery
  • 38 years of experience
  • English
  • 1861461113
Education & Certifications

  • Cleveland Clin Florida
  • Mount Sinai School Of Med Cabrini Program
  • Alexandria University|Mount Sinai School Of Med
  • UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alan Saber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Saber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Saber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Saber works at NBIMC Bariatric Metobolic Surgery in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Saber’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saber.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

