Overview

Dr. Alan Saber, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Saber works at NBIMC Bariatric Metobolic Surgery in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

