Overview

Dr. Alan Rubin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med.



Dr. Rubin works at New York Center for Neuropsychological Services in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.