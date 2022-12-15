Dr. Alan Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Rubin, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Rubin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med.
Locations
A Lawrence Rubin MD19 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001 Directions (516) 897-0277Tuesday6:00am - 10:00pmWednesday6:00am - 10:00pmThursday6:00am - 10:00pmFriday6:00am - 3:00pmSunday6:00am - 10:00pm
Brooklyn Office4015 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (516) 897-0277
A. Lawrence Rubin, M.D.520 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 897-0277
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rubin is very kind and professional. He communicates well and ensures you understand completely the issues that you’re dealing with. He has a great personality and makes you feel very comfortable. I am very happy that I found him and you will be too.
About Dr. Alan Rubin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- New York Universiry
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
436 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
