Dr. Alan Row, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Alan Row, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.

Dr. Row works at The Hearing Doctor, Lubbock, TX in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Audio Acoustics Hearing Center of Lubbock Inc
    4505 82nd St Ste 8, Lubbock, TX 79424
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Alan D Row MD PA
    3813 22nd St Ste 5, Lubbock, TX 79410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Covenant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 17, 2019
    Dr. Row's concern for the patient exceeds expectations. He takes extra steps to be sure that he has considered every possibility as to what is wrong, and he pursues medical questions and makes referrals as he feels appropriate. He explains things thoroughly and describes his plan for your health, so you know exactly why you are having a test or treatment. He is compassionate as well as conscientious and sees the patient not just as a set of eyes but as a person of worth and complexity.
    About Dr. Alan Row, MD

    Ophthalmology
    44 years of experience
    English
    1376530071
    Education & Certifications

    U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    Presby Med Ctr
    Texas Tech University School of Medicine
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Row, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Row is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Row has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Row has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Row works at The Hearing Doctor, Lubbock, TX in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Row’s profile.

    Dr. Row has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Row on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Row. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Row.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Row, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Row appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

