Overview

Dr. Alan Row, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Row works at The Hearing Doctor, Lubbock, TX in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.