Dr. Alan Row, MD
Dr. Alan Row, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Audio Acoustics Hearing Center of Lubbock Inc4505 82nd St Ste 8, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 797-9550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Alan D Row MD PA3813 22nd St Ste 5, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 797-9550
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Row's concern for the patient exceeds expectations. He takes extra steps to be sure that he has considered every possibility as to what is wrong, and he pursues medical questions and makes referrals as he feels appropriate. He explains things thoroughly and describes his plan for your health, so you know exactly why you are having a test or treatment. He is compassionate as well as conscientious and sees the patient not just as a set of eyes but as a person of worth and complexity.
About Dr. Alan Row, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Presby Med Ctr
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Row, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Row appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.