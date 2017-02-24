Dr. Alan Routman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Routman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Routman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Routman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.
Dr. Routman works at
Locations
-
1
Alan S Routman MD5601 N Dixie Hwy Ste 210, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 776-4707
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Routman?
appointments available right away, he spends time explaining things and is very friendly and so is the staff.. highly recommend this office
About Dr. Alan Routman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023084316
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinic
- Charity Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Routman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Routman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Routman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Routman works at
Dr. Routman speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Routman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Routman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Routman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Routman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.