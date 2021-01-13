Dr. Alan Roumm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roumm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Roumm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Roumm, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Locations
Camp Hill Laboratory1845 Center St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 761-3505
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roumm is an Excellent doctor and I have been a patient of his for twenty years. He takes the time to listen and acknowledge my overall health history each time I see him. Karen, one of his staff employees, is always friendly and goes the extra mile to get me in quickly when I have needed to. There have been occasions over the years when the waiting time was extremely long; however, I would just let them know after about a half hour that I would call to reschedule.
About Dr. Alan Roumm, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1457375610
Education & Certifications
- U Pitts Sch Med
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roumm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roumm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roumm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roumm works at
Dr. Roumm has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roumm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Roumm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roumm.
