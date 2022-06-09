Dr. Alan Rothberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Rothberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Rothberger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Alan Rothberger MD825 Ocean Pkwy Ste 3, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 421-0047
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My Doctor for over 30 years.....the best. He knows his stuff !!
About Dr. Alan Rothberger, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothberger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothberger speaks Hebrew.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothberger.
