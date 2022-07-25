Dr. Alan Rosenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Rosenbaum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Case West Res U Med Sch and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Arubah Neuroscience Institute Pllc3450 11th Ct, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 794-1444Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Selcuk A Tombul DO787 37th St Ste E140, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 778-8687
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Excellent and caring Dr. I highly recommend Dr Rosenbaum to anyone in need of an excellent Cardiologist.
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- University Pitts Med Center
- U Hosp Cleveland
- Case West Res U Med Sch
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Rosenbaum has seen patients for Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Endocarditis and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
