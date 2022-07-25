Overview

Dr. Alan Rosenbaum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Case West Res U Med Sch and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Rosenbaum works at Cleveland Clinic in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Endocarditis and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.