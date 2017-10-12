Dr. Alan Rosen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Rosen, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Rosen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Dr. Williams M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Illinois - DPM, and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Alan J. Rosen DPM PC177 E 87th St Ste 407, New York, NY 10128 Directions (917) 745-3347Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 7:30pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 7:30pmFriday8:45am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn't ask for better. The whole team is wonderful.
About Dr. Alan Rosen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669523783
Education & Certifications
- The American College of Foot and Ankle Orthopedics and Medicine
- Podiatry, FDR Veterans Administration Medical Center at Montrose, West Point Academy
- Dr. Williams M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Illinois - DPM,
- State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo - B.A. Psychology
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Rosen works at
