Dr. Alan Rosen, DPM

Podiatry
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Rosen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Dr. Williams M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Illinois - DPM, and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Rosen works at Dr. Alan J. Rosen DPM PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Alan J. Rosen DPM PC
    177 E 87th St Ste 407, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 745-3347
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
    • 1199SEIU
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Alan Rosen, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1669523783
    Education & Certifications

    • The American College of Foot and Ankle Orthopedics and Medicine
    • Podiatry, FDR Veterans Administration Medical Center at Montrose, West Point Academy
    • Dr. Williams M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Illinois - DPM,
    • State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo - B.A. Psychology
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Rosen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosen works at Dr. Alan J. Rosen DPM PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rosen’s profile.

    Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

