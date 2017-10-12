Overview

Dr. Alan Rosen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Dr. Williams M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Illinois - DPM, and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Rosen works at Dr. Alan J. Rosen DPM PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.