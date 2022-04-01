Dr. Alan Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Rosen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences|University of Witwatersrand-South Africa and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine13802 Centerfield Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-0902
had hand surgery on 4/3/22 no pain at all would recomend dr Rosen . Him and his staff are the best. very well oiled machine. Can,t go wrong with this doctor.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hand and Upper Extremity and Microvascular Surgery - New York
- Stanford Hospital|Stanford University Hospital - Palo Alto
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences|University of Witwatersrand-South Africa
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rosen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.