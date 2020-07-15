Dr. Alan Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Rosen, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Rosen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hanover, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with WellSpan York Hospital.
Locations
WellSpan Digestive Health1227 BALTIMORE ST, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 812-5130Monday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
WellSpan Digestive Health2350 Freedom Way Ste 200, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 812-5120
Hospital Affiliations
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a good doctor .an a good man
About Dr. Alan Rosen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1235102930
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
