Dr. Alan Rodney, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Rodney, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Texas Oncology - Webster501 W Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3599Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Rodney is very caring about his patients. He listens to what you have to say each time you talk to him. He answers your questions very professionally in a manner you can understand. I am glad I found Dr. Rodney.
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1881615243
- Baylor College Of Medicine|M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Rodney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodney has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodney.
