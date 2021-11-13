Overview

Dr. Alan Rockoff, MD is a Dermatologist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Rockoff works at Integrated Dermatology Of Brookline in Brookline, MA with other offices in Andover, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.