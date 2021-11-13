Dr. Alan Rockoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rockoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Rockoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Rockoff, MD is a Dermatologist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rockoff works at
Rockoff Dermatology Group1101 Beacon St Ste 1E, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 731-2390
Shawsheen Medical Asso. PC28 Andover St, Andover, MA 01810 Directions (978) 475-9230
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Competent for sure but the office is a very busy factory! Hard to see an MD usually a NP
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1457463127
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Rockoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rockoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rockoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rockoff works at
Dr. Rockoff has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rockoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rockoff speaks Hebrew.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rockoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rockoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rockoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rockoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.