Dr. Alan Richards, MD
Dr. Alan Richards, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport, Saint Francis Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp1400 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 103, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 222-8402
Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport - Eye Center1420 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-6937
Willis Knighton Pierremont Health Center8001 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions (318) 212-3000
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We have been seeing Dr. Richards for 3 years now for my son's nystagmus. The wait is usually quite long but they do warn you ahead of time to be prepared to be at the office for 2-3 hours because Dr. Richards usually conducts dilated eye exams so they take you back first, he looks at him, then you go back and wait after they administer the dilating drops. All of his staff is always so nice and helpful, and while Dr. Richards does have a bit of a blunt way of communicating, you can tell he cares very much about his patients and has their best interest in mind.
About Dr. Alan Richards, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Extraocular Muscle Surgery, Esotropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.