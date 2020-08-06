Overview

Dr. Alan Richards, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport, Saint Francis Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Richards works at Pediatric Eye Specialists in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Extraocular Muscle Surgery, Esotropia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.