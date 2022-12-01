See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Milford, CT
Sports Medicine
4.4 (67)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Reznik, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Reznik works at Connecticut Orthopaedics in Milford, CT with other offices in Hamden, CT and Branford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Milford Office
    30 Commerce Park Ste 3B, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 865-6784
  2. 2
    Hamden Pediatrics
    9 Washington Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 865-6784
  3. 3
    Milford
    20 Commerce Park, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 865-6784
  4. 4
    The Orthopaedic Group division of Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists
    469 W Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 865-6784

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Dislocation of Patella Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Female Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscal Cyst Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Bursitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Everyone was cordial and professional and provided an efficient use of time. The appointment was well coordinated and a considerate interaction
    Theodore Randall Sawruk — Dec 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alan Reznik, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275539785
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Un California San Diego Sports Medicine
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University School Of Engineering
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
