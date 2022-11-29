Overview

Dr. Alan Reinach, MD is a Pulmonologist in Meadowbrook, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.



Dr. Reinach works at Redeemer Pulmonary Associates in Meadowbrook, PA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.