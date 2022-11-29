Dr. Alan Reinach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Reinach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Reinach, MD is a Pulmonologist in Meadowbrook, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Dr. Reinach works at
Locations
Cardiology Consul of Montgomery Cty1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 252, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 Directions (215) 947-6404
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
He takes his time and listens to you.
About Dr. Alan Reinach, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1477555324
Education & Certifications
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
Dr. Reinach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reinach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reinach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Reinach works at
Dr. Reinach has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reinach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinach.
