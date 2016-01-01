Overview

Dr. Alan Rehmar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Rehmar works at Midwest Retina, Inc. in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Endophthalmitis, Purulent Endophthalmitis and Chronic Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.