Dr. Alan Rehmar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehmar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Rehmar, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Rehmar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rehmar works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Group Inc.262 Neil Ave Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (740) 454-1216
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rehmar?
About Dr. Alan Rehmar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1396730651
Education & Certifications
- Ret-Vit Assoc Ky
- Ohio St U
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehmar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehmar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehmar works at
Dr. Rehmar has seen patients for Acute Endophthalmitis, Purulent Endophthalmitis and Chronic Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehmar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rehmar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehmar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehmar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehmar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.