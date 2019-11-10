Dr. Alan Raymond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raymond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Raymond, MD
Dr. Alan Raymond, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Gastroenterology Associates480 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 683-9025
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Raymond?
He listens to my needs and is able to create a solution. He’s very easy to talk to and I felt like I was in great hands. Would highly recommend.
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Long Island University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
