Dr. Alan Rauba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Rauba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center, Lake Regional Health System and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.
Dr. Rauba works at
Locations
JCMG Medical Building1241 W Stadium Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 635-5264
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Region Medical Center
- Lake Regional Health System
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Don,t take time to explain all issues.Will not give credit where a problem has improved. Does go over everything to help you get better.
About Dr. Alan Rauba, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St. Johns Mercy Medical Center
- St John's Mercy Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
