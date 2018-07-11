Dr. Alan Purvis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purvis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Purvis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Purvis, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Purvis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Associates1450 Ross Clark Cir Ste 400, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 305-0400
-
2
Flowers Hospital4370 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 305-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Medical Center Enterprise
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Purvis?
Awesome doctor and staff with great service. I saw Dr. Purvis and his team for a few years, from 2012-2015 for my sleep apnea and asthma.
About Dr. Alan Purvis, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1932193414
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purvis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purvis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purvis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purvis works at
Dr. Purvis has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purvis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Purvis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purvis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purvis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purvis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.