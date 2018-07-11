Overview

Dr. Alan Purvis, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Purvis works at Pulmonary Associates in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.