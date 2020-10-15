Overview

Dr. Alan Posner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Posner works at Buffalo General Medical Center in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Acid Reflux Surgery and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.