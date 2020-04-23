Dr. Alan Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Porter, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Porter, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Porter works at
Locations
Sarasota Oncology Center3663 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 924-8700
21st Century Oncology LLC3210 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 356-2244
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute1970 Golf St # 200, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 485-2340
Radiation Oncology of Venice901 Tamiami Trl S, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 485-2340
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Think DAILY radiation treatments for breast cancer for FOUR weeks. Then add doing it during a Pandemic! How awful you may think. Yup. pretty much my reaction when this happened to me. But fortunately the staff at Porter Radiation on Bee Ridge Road took "awful" and turned it into "OK, this I can do!" From the gals at the front desk to the radiation technicians (shout out to Tracy) and staff nurse it was a processional and smoothly run experience in a friendly and caring environment. Thank you Dr. Porter and staff!
About Dr. Alan Porter, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1497735575
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Therapeutic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.