Dr. Alan Pope, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Pope, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Pope works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC
    107 BERLIN RD, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 429-1800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Alan Pope, MD
About Dr. Alan Pope, MD

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • 42 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1730160391
Education & Certifications

  • Brigham and Womens Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • University of Connecticut School Medicine
  • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alan Pope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pope has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pope works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Pope’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pope. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pope.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.