Overview

Dr. Alan Pollak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Mount Sinai Hospital, Saint Bernard Hospital, Thorek Memorial Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pollak works at Eye Physicians in Skokie, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.