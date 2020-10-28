Overview

Dr. Alan Pollack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Pollack works at Alan J Pollack MD in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Corneal Erosion and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.