Overview

Dr. Alan Polackwich Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Polackwich Jr works at ROSENBLUM & HOROWITZ MEDICAL A in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Sunny Isles Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Varicocele and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.