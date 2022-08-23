Dr. Alan Polackwich Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polackwich Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Polackwich Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Kimball Medical Group4302 Alton Rd Ste 540, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2499
South Florida Heart Group PA2845 Aventura Blvd Ste 250, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 692-1080
Salud Healthcare Lauderdale Lakes LLC323 Sunny Isles Blvd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 Directions (786) 274-8105
Mount Sinai Medical Center4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2499
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. P (no pun intended) is excellent in his field. His appointments have always been met on time and he has great staff and follow up with the insurance companies. Very happy patient.
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Urology
Dr. Polackwich Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polackwich Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polackwich Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polackwich Jr works at
Dr. Polackwich Jr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Varicocele and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polackwich Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Polackwich Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polackwich Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polackwich Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polackwich Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.