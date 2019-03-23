Dr. Pocinki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Pocinki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Pocinki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pocinki works at
Locations
-
1
Rockville Concierge Doctors9420 Key West Ave Ste 104, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 762-6777
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pocinki?
Truly one of a kind. Spends over an hour with you in each appointment, listens carefully and understands complex medical conditions.
About Dr. Alan Pocinki, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1528151578
Education & Certifications
- Wash Hospital Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pocinki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pocinki works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pocinki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pocinki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pocinki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pocinki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.