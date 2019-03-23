See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rockville, MD
Dr. Alan Pocinki, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (14)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Pocinki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Pocinki works at ALAN G POCINKI MD FACP in Rockville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rockville Concierge Doctors
    9420 Key West Ave Ste 104, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 762-6777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sibley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Arthritis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 23, 2019
— Mar 23, 2019
About Dr. Alan Pocinki, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
  • English
Languages Spoken
  • 1528151578
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

  • Wash Hospital Center
Residency
  • Washington Hospital Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pocinki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pocinki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pocinki works at ALAN G POCINKI MD FACP in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Pocinki’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pocinki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pocinki.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pocinki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pocinki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

