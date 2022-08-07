Dr. Alan Plotner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plotner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Plotner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Plotner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Mount Sinai Medical School and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Plotner works at
Locations
Gastro Health1939 Roland Clarke Pl Ste 200, Reston, VA 20191 Directions (202) 830-2740
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Plotner has patiently & with full information, guided me through 3 colonoscopies. From the initial visit through leaving the office after the procedure, he and his staff could not have been more caring and helpful! I highly recommend Dr. Plotner. His professional skills are top-notch. You will say the same after your visits. I am sure of that!
About Dr. Alan Plotner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1114983004
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plotner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plotner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plotner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plotner works at
Dr. Plotner has seen patients for Constipation, Dysphagia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plotner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Plotner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plotner.
