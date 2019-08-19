Overview

Dr. Alan Pillersdorf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Pillersdorf works at Plastic Surgery of Palm Beach in Wellington, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL and Palm Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.