Overview

Dr. Alan Pestronk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.



Dr. Pestronk works at Neurology Of Washington University in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.