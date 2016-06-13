Dr. Alan Pestronk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pestronk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Pestronk, MD
Dr. Alan Pestronk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.
Neurology Of Washington University4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-6981
Barnes-jewish Hospital1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 454-0058
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-6981
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
At 38, I was using a walker and powerchair, after my legs were feeling like I had 100 lb ankle weights and I couldn't walk, extreme pain. No diagnosis given in KC or KU, from many Doctors. I traveled across Missouri for answers. Dr. Pestronk assessment and test were above through and I had a diagnosis within an hour. I am now walking and would not be otherwise. I highly recommend Dr. Pestronk, he and his staff go above and beyond. They are working on many cures at Washington University too.
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Pestronk has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pestronk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
