Overview

Dr. Alan Pernick, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.



Dr. Pernick works at Doctors Medcare Of Gadsden Pc in Gadsden, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.