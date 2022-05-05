Overview

Dr. Alan Parent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Parent works at Cataract and Eye Consultants Of Michigan in Warren, MI with other offices in Farmington, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Glaucoma and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.