Overview

Dr. Alan Oshinsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Oshinsky works at Institute Of Digestive Health And Liver in Lutherville Timonium, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.