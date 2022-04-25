See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Aiea, HI
Dr. Alan Oki, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (23)
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Oki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Oki works at Pali Momi - Hawaii Pacific Health in Aiea, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alan N. Oki MD Inc.
    98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 300, Aiea, HI 96701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pali Momi Medical Center
  • The Queens Medical Center

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 25, 2022
    Dr. Oki has been my doctor for 3 years. he saved my life. I have a rare and life-threatening condition called cerebral vasculitis and he worked with my neurologist to treat this life-threatening terrible disease. I'm a physician and it's rare to meet a rheumatologist who works within the hospital and takes the harder cases. The islands are very lucky to have him, He's well educated with an MD and PhD in Immunology. He has a get personality, he's very sweet, and is very understanding. Please don't listen to some of these other reviews.
    MM — Apr 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Alan Oki, MD
    About Dr. Alan Oki, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oki works at Pali Momi - Hawaii Pacific Health in Aiea, HI. View the full address on Dr. Oki’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Oki. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

