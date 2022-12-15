Overview

Dr. Alan Oester, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt Univeristy Medical Center



Dr. Oester works at Wilmington Eye in Wilmington, NC with other offices in Jacksonville, NC and Southport, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.